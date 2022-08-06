BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – A week into fall football camp, Tom Allen likes what he sees from the new-look Hoosiers.

The Hoosiers are trying to bounce back from a disappointing 2-10 season. On top of the setback, Allen is also reshuffling lineups after losing key players from previous years like quarterback Michael Penix and linebacker Micah McFadden.

Despite having several younger guys step up at skill positions, Allen believes the current leadership can carry the Hoosiers back to the success seen in 2019 and 2020.

“We have some strong leadership, which is a big part of that, and getting our new faces to buy into our process that we go through here in fall camp,” Allen said.

Indiana opens the season on Sept. 2 against Illinois.