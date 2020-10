HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Huntington men’s basketball coach Kory Alford won his Foresters debut on Wednesday night at Platt Arena as HU bested visiting Governors State University of of Illinois by a final of 65-63.

Oak Hill High School graduate Caleb Middlesworth led all scores with 23 points to pace Huntington. Ben Humrichous added 15 points while Zach Goodline chipped in 10 points, 9 assists, and 7 rebounds for the Foresters.

Governors State was led by DeAndrey Robinson with 16 points.