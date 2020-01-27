Albrecht’s Clutch Free Throws Seal WBB Victory Over Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. – It all came down to clutch free throws from Hannah Albrecht on Sunday, January 26 in Baxter Arena.
The Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball team was down one after Omaha missed a pair of free throws at 57-56, and Albrecht drove down the court, drawing enough contact to get a whistle. The buzzer had sounded, but the officials sent the senior guard to the line with 0.8 on the clock with a chance to win. After a 2 for 2 afternoon to that point at the line, Albrecht stepped up and drained both. She finished with 14 points, but none more important than her last, as she gave the Mastodons the 58-57 win over Omaha.
But it wasn’t just Albrecht’s free throws that put the Mastodons in a position to win, as Purdue Fort Wayne score 10 points in the final 57 seconds of game time. Anna Lappenküper made a layup, Sh’Toya Sanders made a free throw and a layup, and Hannah Hess banked in a deep transition 3-pointer with 11 seconds left.
Omaha had a 33-27 advantage heading to the locker room for halftime, but the game tilted toward Purdue Fort Wayne in the third quarter. The ‘Dons outscored the Mavericks 17-9 in the third thanks to 12-2 run to start the quarter, which lasted 5:52. Riley Ott scored six points, and led the ‘Dons to go 4 of 6 from the floor and 4 of 4 from the charity stripe.
Purdue Fort Wayne led after the first quarter 18-15, after making 8 of 15 from the floor.
Ott finished as the leading scorer with 16 points, followed by Albrecht’s 14 and Lappenküper’s 10. Sanders was one point short of a double-double, as she carded nine points and 10 boards. She also had four blocks.
The ‘Dons forced 18 turnovers while only committing 12, and scored 17 points off those turnovers. Purdue Fort Wayne finished 22 of 52 (42.3 percent) and 9 of 10 from the charity stripe.
Purdue Fort Wayne improves to 5-15, 1-6 Summit League while Omaha falls to 6-14, 1-6. The Mastodons will return home with a game against North Dakota State on Thursday (Jan. 30), which will be played at 5 p.m. in the Memorial Coliseum.