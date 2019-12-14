Albrecht drops 30 as Mastodons top Evansville

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – It was a lucky Friday the 13th for Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball, as Hannah Albrecht dropped a career-high 30 points to push the Mastodons past Evansville in a 67-64 comeback win in the Gates Sports Center.



The game came down the final buzzer, as the Mastodons trailed by one with a minute left. A 3-pointer from Albrecht with 41 seconds left put the ‘Dons up two, and she sealed the game with a free throw with 22 second left. Evansville had a chance to tie the game up and go into overtime, but a closely contested 3-pointer from the Purple Aces was short as the clock expired.



To get to that point, the Mastodons had a 9-0 run over 3:53 that gave the ‘Dons a four-point edge. Shayla Sellers drained a bucket, Albrecht hit a three, Riley Ott made a pair of freebies and Anna Lappenküper knocked in a mid-range jumper.



The Mastodons trailed by as many as 14, with 6:39 left in the third quarter. The Mastodons went on a four-minute 14-0 run shortly after this mark, in which Albrecht and Hannah Hess scored seven points each. The two were 5 of 6 from the field, 2 of 3 from deep in this stretch. Purdue Fort Wayne outscored Evansville 40-30 in the final 20 minutes of play. Albrecht had 19 of her 30 points and Hess had nine of her 14 in the second half that made the difference.



Albrecht is the first Mastodon to score 30 in a game since Kamilah Carter against North Dakota State on February 27, 2016. She finished 9 of 17 from the floor, 5 of 8 from 3-point land, and 7 of 8 from the charity stripe. She also had four assists to lead the team in that category. Albrecht played all 40 minutes for the third time in her career.



Purdue Fort Wayne’s bench combined to outscore Evansville’s bench 18-6. The Mastodons hit 19 of 22 free throws for an 86.4 percent clip. Ott and Ellie Dykstra had six rebounds each.



Evansville’s Lola Bracy had 25 points on 9 of 16 shooting in her first outing as a Purple Ace.



Purdue Fort Wayne improves to 4-8, while Evansville falls to 2-6. The Mastodons will take the court again on Sunday, December 22, when they visit historic Hinkle Fieldhouse to face the Butler Bulldogs at 2 p.m.