DeKalb grad AJ Hummer finding role at collegiate level in wheelchair basketball

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – A.J. Hummer would have been a Highlight Zone regular.

That is if there were more wheelchair basketball teams in the area. That didn’t stop the DeKalb graduate – along with his brother Isaac – on playing collegiate basketball at UT-Arlington.

Hummer and the Movin’ Mavs finished third overall in their national tournament this past season.

As a triplet born three months premature, AJ along with his siblings Isaac and Kendra battle their own sets of challenges. AJ has cerebral palsy and he isn’t able to walk long distances or stand up for substantial amounts of time.

He played significant minutes as a freshman but hopes to roll into a much bigger role this season.