FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Mastodons are moving on as Purdue Fort Wayne ran its winning streak to 10 games with a 78-72 victory over UIC in the quarterfinals of the Horizon League Tournament on Thursday night at War Memorial Coliseum.

The second-seeded Dons now advance to the semifinals on Monday in Indianapolis where they will face third-seeded Northern Kentucky at 9:30 p.m. at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Jarred Godfrey led the Dons with 22 points while Jalon Pipkins added 21.

PFW led by 13 at halftime, only to see the Flames take a 61-60 lead with five minutes to go. However, big buckets from Damian Chong Qui and Pipkins down the stretch eventually led the Dons to a six-point victory.