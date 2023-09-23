FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne men’s soccer shook off an early deficit to top Wright State, 3-1, at Hefner Stadium on Saturday. It’s also the Mastodons’ second ever win against Wright State in men’s soccer.

Wright State struck first in the 10th minute on a Reece Allbaugh goal. The Mastodons answered 12 minutes later when Seth Mahlmeister buried his first of two goals on the night. Towards the end of the half, Aidan Antcliff headed in a Soshi Fujioka corner kick to give Purdue Fort Wayne a 2-1 lead at halftime.

Mahlmeister tucked away his second goal of the night after halftime to give Purdue Fort Wayne some insurance.

The Mastodons are now on a 4-match win streak, their longest since the 2018 season, and tied with IUPUI in the Horizon League standings with a 3-0 conference record. Purdue Fort Wayne (4-2-1) steps out of League play on Wednesday to host Adrian (DIII).