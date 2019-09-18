Mastodons top Green Bay on Frank’s goal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne men’s soccer picked up a 1-0 shutout of Green Bay on Tuesday (Sept. 17) evening. It is the second consecutive win for the Mastodons.

The two teams played a scoreless first 45 minutes before the ‘Dons scored off a corner kick in the 55th minute. Emil Fosse earned his first point as a Mastodon by delivering a corner kick in the middle of the goal mouth. Fosse picked up the assist as Alex Frank capitalized on the quality corner by scoring on a header for his second goal of the season.

It would be all the offense the Mastodons would need. The defense limited Green Bay to only three shots on goal in the contest. Tor Erik Larsen made all three saves to give the ‘Dons their first shutout of the season. He also made several aggressive plays coming off his line to knock away Green Bay cross attempts.

The ‘Dons held a 4-3 lead in corner kicks. Frank finished with a team-best three shots for the Mastodons.

Purdue Fort Wayne has now won two consecutive matches against the Phoenix. The ‘Dons have either tied or defeated Green Bay in five straight matches.

Green Bay falls to 1-3-2. Purdue Fort Wayne improves to 3-3-0. The ‘Dons return to action on Friday (Sept. 20) in a 7 p.m. kick at the Hefner Soccer Complex against Northern Illinois.