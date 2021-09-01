5-time city champ Smith joins Dons women’s golf coaching staff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne women’s golf head coach Billy King announced on Tuesday, August 31 that Michelle Smith will be joining the coaching staff for this season.

The 1993 Snider High School graduate has been a staple of the Fort Wayne golf scene since returning to the Summit City. She was a five-time winner of the Fort Wayne Women’s City Championship (1994, 2000, 2005, 2006, 2014) and is a member of the Fort Wayne LPGA Chapter. She has been a board member of the Indiana Women’s Golf Association since 2006 and served as the president from 2011-13. Smith was also a member of the Fort Wayne Women’s Golf Association from 2014-20, serving as the Vice President and City Tournament Director.

Smith was a coach in Fort Wayne for over a decade, leading the Carroll High School girls’ golf team from 2000-06 and the NAIA Saint Francis men’s and women’s golf teams from 2011-13. At Saint Francis, she led three All-Conference and an NAIA All-Scholar on the women’s side.

As a player, Smith was a four-time All-Summit Athletic Conference at Snider, the first freshman to be voted unanimously to the team. She was the SAC Player of the Year in 1992-93 and went to the Indiana State finals in three of her four seasons. She went on to play Division I golf at Coastal Carolina from 1993-97, where she played in every tournament and became an All-Conference selection twice. Smith graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration Management. After graduating, she played in numerous tournaments, including the USGA Women’s Public Links Tournaments in Maui, Hawaii (1998) and Albuquerque, New Mexico (1999), the USGA Women’s Mid-Am Tournament in Newport Beach, California in 2000, and the Indiana Women’s Mid-Am. She was named the champion of the Indiana Women’s Mid-Am in 2012.

Smith will be joining the Mastodon women’s golf coaching staff immediately, joining the ‘Dons as they head to the A-Ga-Ming Kickoff on September 5 at Central Michigan.