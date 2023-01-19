DAYTON, Ohio (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne’s offense resurfaced in an 88-80 win at Wright State on Thursday night.

Five Mastodons scored in double figures in the win, with Quinton Morten-Robertson leading Purdue Fort Wayne with 19 points off the bench. Jarred Godfrey added 17 on 5-of-12 shooting. Deonte Billups and Anthony Roberts added 14 points, while Bobby Planutis scored 13.

Leading 16-15 early in the first half, Purdue Fort Wayne used an 14-2 run to break the game open. The Mastodons would go on to take a 51-35 lead to the half.

Despite a late rally by Wright State in the final minutes, Purdue Fort Wayne was able to hold on for the win to improve to 5-4 in Horizon League play.

The Mastodons look to make up ground in the Horizon League standings on Saturday when they visit Northern Kentucky on Saturday.