A combined seven – four men, three women – northeast Indiana teams were invited to the NAIA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. Tournament play kicked off on Friday with the round of 64.
First-round winners advance to Saturday’s second round.
NAIA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
No. 13 Saint Francis 58 No. 4 Dakota Wesleyan 69
No. 14 IU South Bend — No. 3 Indiana Wesleyan —
No. 12 Pikeville (TN) — No. 4 Indiana Tech —
NAIA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
No. 12 Huntington — No. 5 Georgetown–
No. 10 Cumberlands — No. 7 Grace —
No. 13 Northwestern (IA) — No. 4 Saint Francis —
No. 10 Indiana Tech 70 No. 7 Southwestern (KS) 61