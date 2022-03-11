A combined seven – four men, three women – northeast Indiana teams were invited to the NAIA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. Tournament play kicked off on Friday with the round of 64.

First-round winners advance to Saturday’s second round.

NAIA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

No. 13 Saint Francis 58 No. 4 Dakota Wesleyan 69

No. 14 IU South Bend — No. 3 Indiana Wesleyan —

No. 12 Pikeville (TN) — No. 4 Indiana Tech —

NAIA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

No. 12 Huntington — No. 5 Georgetown–

No. 10 Cumberlands — No. 7 Grace —

No. 13 Northwestern (IA) — No. 4 Saint Francis —

No. 10 Indiana Tech 70 No. 7 Southwestern (KS) 61