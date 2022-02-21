The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 20, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record Pts Pvs

  1. Gonzaga (61) 23-2 1,525 1
  2. Arizona 24-2 1,461 3
  3. Auburn 24-3 1,313 2
  4. Purdue 24-4 1,299 5
  5. Kansas 22-4 1,297 6
  6. Kentucky 22-5 1,248 4
  7. Duke 23-4 1,146 9
  8. Villanova 21-6 1,071 10
  9. Texas Tech 21-6 1,066 11
  10. Baylor 22-5 984 7
  11. Providence 22-3 910 8
  12. UCLA 19-5 802 13
  13. Wisconsin 21-5 735 15
  14. Houston 22-4 734 14
  15. Illinois 19-7 666 12
  16. Southern Cal 23-4 586 17
  17. Tennessee 19-7 580 16
  18. Arkansas 21-6 502 23
  19. Murray St. 26-2 371 21
  20. Texas 19-8 349 20
  21. UConn 19-7 340 24
  22. Ohio St. 16-7 320 18
  23. Saint Mary’s (Cal)22-6 148 –
  24. Alabama 17-10 63 25
  25. Iowa 18-8 59 –
    Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 58, Rutgers 35, Wyoming 24, Boise St. 22, Davidson 19, San Diego St. 14, South Dakota St. 13, LSU 13, Marquette 12, Wake Forest 11, Colorado St. 10, Belmont 5, Notre Dame 4, SMU 3, Xavier 2, North Texas 2, Wagner 1, Vermont 1, Creighton 1.