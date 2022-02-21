The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 20, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Pvs

Gonzaga (61) 23-2 1,525 1 Arizona 24-2 1,461 3 Auburn 24-3 1,313 2 Purdue 24-4 1,299 5 Kansas 22-4 1,297 6 Kentucky 22-5 1,248 4 Duke 23-4 1,146 9 Villanova 21-6 1,071 10 Texas Tech 21-6 1,066 11 Baylor 22-5 984 7 Providence 22-3 910 8 UCLA 19-5 802 13 Wisconsin 21-5 735 15 Houston 22-4 734 14 Illinois 19-7 666 12 Southern Cal 23-4 586 17 Tennessee 19-7 580 16 Arkansas 21-6 502 23 Murray St. 26-2 371 21 Texas 19-8 349 20 UConn 19-7 340 24 Ohio St. 16-7 320 18 Saint Mary’s (Cal)22-6 148 – Alabama 17-10 63 25 Iowa 18-8 59 –

Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 58, Rutgers 35, Wyoming 24, Boise St. 22, Davidson 19, San Diego St. 14, South Dakota St. 13, LSU 13, Marquette 12, Wake Forest 11, Colorado St. 10, Belmont 5, Notre Dame 4, SMU 3, Xavier 2, North Texas 2, Wagner 1, Vermont 1, Creighton 1.