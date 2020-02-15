Godfrey nets 20, but Dons fall at NDSU

FARGO, N.D. – Three Mastodons finished in double-digits but the Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball team fell 80-70 at first place North Dakota State on Friday (Feb. 14) evening at the Scheels Center.

In the box score, Jarred Godfrey led the ‘Dons with 20 points on 9-of-18 shooting. Dylan Carl totaled 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting while adding eight rebounds. The 16 points for Carl is his second-best scoring night of the season. Matt Holba totaled 13 points with four rebounds.

The ‘Dons out-shot NDSU 49.1 percent (28-of-57) to 40.0 percent (24-of-60). The ‘Dons held a 46-26 points in the paint edge. The difference came at the 3-point and free throw lines. NDSU connected on 10 3-pointers to the Mastodons’ five. NDSU was 22-of-25 from the charity stripe while the ‘Dons finished 9-of-16.

Marcus DeBerry made a shot from just inside half court at the first-half buzzer to put the ‘Dons down 43-33 at the break. The Mastodons then opened the second half on an 8-0 run. Purdue Fort Wayne would get within one point at 45-44 with 15:22 left in the game. Much of the early offensive push in the second half was due to Dylan Carl. The redshirt junior was 5-of-5 in the second for 11 points in the half.

It was a 50-48 game after a Carl layup but then NDSU responded with 12 straight points to go up 14 with 11:15 left. The ‘Dons did score the next six points to make it close once again but NDSU would pull away down the stretch.

Tyson Ward led the Bison with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Vinnie Shahid pitched in 19.



NDSU improves to 19-7 (10-2 Summit). Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 12-15 (5-7 Summit). The Mastodons travel to South Dakota State on Sunday. South Dakota State is also 10-2 in league play, tied with NDSU for first place.