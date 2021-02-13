2/12 WBB: Purdue Fort Wayne at Cleveland State

CLEVELAND (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball senior Sierra Bell recorded her first-career double-double on Friday (Feb. 12) in the Mastodons’ 68-45 loss at Cleveland State in the Wolstein Center.

Bell finished the day with 11 points and 13 rebounds. She was able to reach double-digit rebounds first, hitting the mark midway through the third quarter. Her 10th and 11th points came with 4:01 left in the game after she stole the ball from CSU’s Hannah White and ran the floor for a fastbreak layup. Bell paired her double-double with four assists.

Cleveland State got going early, jumping out to a 9-0 lead, but got seven of their nine from the free throw line. The Mastodons held the Vikings to 1-of-18 from the floor in the first quarter. CSU was without a field goal for 9:48.

In the second quarter, Valerie Clark took advantage of the defense as soon as she came on the floor. After subbing in at 5:52, she drained a 3-pointer at the 5:35 mark. She knocked in a second triple just over two minutes later. She then got her eighth point off a turnover with a mid-range jumper. Clark finished with these eight points on 3-of-8 shooting. She also grabbed a rebound and dished out a pair of assists. Bell nearly reached double-digit points after she got a steal and ran the length of the floor with 5:16 left, but was fouled on the play and converted 1-of-2 from the line. She got her double-double just 1:15 later.

The Vikings got a boost from their Preseason All-Horizon League selection Mariah White, who scored a game-high 20 points. The difference in the game came after Cleveland State’s lead expanded with 23-8 third quarter.

Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 0-19, 0-17 Horizon League while Cleveland State improves to 7-7, 6-7. These two teams will meet again tomorrow for a 1 p.m. tip.