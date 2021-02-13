2/12 MVB: Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Quincy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Purdue Fort Wayne men’s volleyball team defeated the Quincy Hawks 3-1 (25-18, 25-21, 16-25, 25-14) on Friday (Feb. 12) in their first home match of the season.

Pelegrin Vargas led the ‘Dons in kills with 13. Two freshman, Vicente Ibarra and Bryce Walker had their home debuts. Ibarra contributed nine kills and added two aces. Bryce Walker was a force at the net with six blocks.



From the beginning of the first set the ‘Dons were in control with a quick 10-4 lead. Three of those points coming from aces by Ibarra, Califf, and Vargas. Quincy answered with two back-to-back kills, however, the ‘Dons shut them down by causing two attack errors and getting a kill from Ibarra. The Mastodons continued to respond and the set ended with an attack error by Quincy.



The second set was back-and-forth, with the ‘Dons taking a lead at 11-10 after an ace by Richie Diedrich. The Hawks then went on a 3-0 run to lead 13-11. Purdue Fort Wayne finished the set earning six of the last seven points.



Quincy came back from the five-minute break between sets with a fight, taking a 9-5 lead. Jon Diedrich to bring it within two at 9-7. Toward the end of the set, the ‘Dons were able to come within five points (21-16), but Quincy earned the final four points of the set and won 25-16.



The fourth set was controlled by the ‘Dons, which they never trailed. A 5-0 run with three kills from Vargas, a kill from Walker and an ace by Califf put the ‘Dons up 6-1. Purdue Fort Wayne went on a 10-1 run earning their biggest lead of 12. A slide kill from Richie Diedrich, behind Califf resulted in a kill and ended the set at 25-14.



The Mastodons held Quincy to a .097 hitting percentage for the match. Troy Gooch had 12 digs while Jon Diedrich added 10. Richie Diedrich hit .500 for the ‘Dons and Walker hit .333.



The Mastodons, with their first win of the season, are now 1-2 overall (1-2 MIVA) while the Hawks fall to 3-3 (0-3 MIVA). These two teams will meet again tomorrow, February 13th at 2 p.m. on the Arnie Ball Court.