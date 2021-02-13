2/12 MBB: Purdue Fort Wayne at Youngstown State

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Jarred Godfrey had 24 points on Friday (Feb. 12) evening but the Youngstown State Penguins defeated the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons 84-70 in Horizon League action.

Jalon Pipkins opened the scoring in the second half with a 3-pointer to make it a five-point deficit for the Mastodons at 40-35. It was anyone’s game at that point, but Youngstown State followed by making 13 of their next 15 shots including six of their next seven 3-pointers. The hot stretch, specifically the success from beyond the arc, was enough to give the Penguins control of the contest. The ‘Dons did use a late 11-2 run to make it a game down the stretch but it wouldn’t be enough.

Godfrey shot 8-of-14 from the field with three 3-pointers. He also added five rebounds, four assists and two steals with only one turnover on the night. It is his seventh 20-point game of the season. Jalon Pipkins put together a nice game with 18 points and five rebounds. Deonte Billups pitched in 10 points.

The Penguins were led by Michael Akuchie’s 23 points and 13 rebounds. Garrett Covington added 18 points.

The Mastodons shot better than the Penguins (49.1 to 45.5 percent) but Youngstown State used 13 3-pointers to edge the ‘Dons.

Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 6-12 (5-12 Horizon). Youngstown State improves to 12-10 (7-10 Horizon). The two teams will close out the series on Saturday.