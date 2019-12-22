INDIANA HOLDS OFF NOTRE DAME IN INDY

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The No. 11-ranked Indiana Tech women’s basketball team defeated Trinity Christian College, 98-49, on Friday afternoon inside the Schaefer Center to run its winning streak to three games.

DeAnn Kauffman scored a team-high 14 points, while the team had six players in double figures, while adding eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals. Alexis Hill had 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists while Kyra Whitaker had 12 points, four rebounds and two assists. Emma Wolfe added 11 points, seven rebounds and two assists while Erika Foy chipped in 12 points and three steals off the bench. Rachel Bell dished out a game-high 11 assists to go along with 10 points and five rebounds for her first double-double of the season.