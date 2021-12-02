Godfrey’s game-high 24 points not enough as Dons drop Horizon opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jarred Godfrey finished with 24 points, seven assists and five rebounds but it came in a losing effort on Thursday (Dec. 2) evening as the Wright State Raiders defeated the Mastodons 86-73 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in the Horizon League opener for both schools.

Godfrey put up his impressive stat line with only one turnover in the game. He was 7-of-17 from the floor with an 8-of-8 performance from the stripe. His night included a four-point play in the first half.

The first 12 minutes of the game featured six ties and three lead changes as the Mastodons and Raiders battled back and forth. However the game changed when Wright State, picked to finish second in the league, went on a 13-0 run over a four-minute stretch of the first half. It turned a 26-22 Mastodon lead into a 35-26 Wright State advantage. The Raiders took a 47-35 lead to the break after shooting 74.1 percent (20-of-27) in the first half.

Deonte Billups totaled 14 points in the game while Ra Kpedi had 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting. Tanner Holden had 22 points for Wright State. He helped the Raiders shoot 69.2 percent (36-of-52) in the contest. The ‘Dons shot 40.0 percent (24-of-60) in the game.

Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 3-4 (0-1 Horizon). Wright State improves to 2-5 (1-0 Horizon).

The ‘Dons are back in action on Saturday (Dec. 4) in a 1 p.m. start against Northern Kentucky.