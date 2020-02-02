11 Lady Cougars cruise to 7th consecutive victory, 19th ‘W’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Savannah Buck is a distributor, not a scorer. Or is she?

Goshen College found out the University of Saint Francis senior guard still has her shooting touch and Buck led USF scoring with 15 points including 4-for-4 shooting from 3-point rangle leading the No. 11 Lady Cougars to their seventh consecutive win, 65-41, on Saturday afternoon at Hutzell Athletic Center.

The Lady Cougars remain just one game back of Crossroads League-leading Taylor University after improving to 10-2 in league play.

“It seems like someone different steps up every game and today was Savannah’s day,” Ridge observed. “She does such a good job of handling the ball and defending that you forget she can shoot it. She’s really good about picking and choosing the right times to look to score. She got some clean looks and made a nice read when Goshen went under a ball-screen. She’s just a really smart player and today that translated to points.”

Buck dished out a team-leading five assists and had four steals helping USF to its fifth consecutive win at home and a 7-1 record HAC this season.

Of course, Buck didn’t win the game by herself.

“Today was another great team win. We got a lot of contributions from a lot of people,” Ridge asserted.

Lauren McBryar added 14 points to the USF cause, all in the second half. Lindley Kistler added 10 points and led USF rebounding with six, and Kara Gerka scored nine moving up to No. 4 on the USF career scoring list with eight points in the first half.

“We were really happy with the way Lauren bounced back in the second half,” Ridge said. “She got some really good looks in the first half that didn’t go down but then she got hot at the start of the third. We did a nice job setting some screens for her and then she made some great reads to get open.”

McBryar made 5-of-8 field goals in the second half including 4-for-7 shooting from 3-point range.

Gerka scored the first basket of the game for a 2-0 lead which the Lady Cougars never surrendered. GC, which lost to USF 73-70 in the first meeting, got as close as 4-2, but USF pulled away to an 18-10 first quarter lead. Kistler buried a 3-pointer with three seconds to play in the half opening up a 17-point lead after 20 minutes, 31-14. McBryar knocked down a 3-pointer opening up a 24-point 40-16 lead for USF with 6:58 to play in the third quarter and in the fourth quarter she connected from 3-point range again for USF’s largest lead of the game at 25, 54-29.

Gerka passed Chivonn Keppeler with her nine points rising to 1,820 career points. Keppeler finished with 1,811 points, the center playing from 2003-07.

“Kara Gerka is a special player,” Ridge declared. “I love that she is willing to do whatever it takes for our team to win. Early in her career, she had to score for us to win. By her sophomore year, she was carrying most of the offensive load because Lauren got hurt right before the season. That season she got a lot more shot attempts because she had to or we were going to get blown out.

“She has settled in to this great teammate who is going to give us 10-15 points every night but is capable of blowing up any game,” Ridge continued. “If she were more selfish, she could score a lot more points than she has. She is going to graduate as one of the all-time great players at Saint Francis. I don’t know where she’ll up end on the scoring list but I know she’s earned her place on the wall. She has been a great example for our young players about how to be a great player but to also be humble and to keep working.”

The Men also winning, 84-76.