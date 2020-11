FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Carroll grad David Ejah tallied 22 points – including a thunderous put-back slam- and 11 rebounds to lead visiting Saint Francis over Indiana Tech 72-67 at the Schaefer Center on Wednesday night.

Blackhawk Christian grad Jalan Mull added 16 points for the Cougars.

Tech was led by the trio of Rog Stein, Josh Kline, and Max Perez who each scored 14 points.