FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Northeast Indiana Alumni Association of Ball State held its annual Scholarship Golf Outing and Dinner on Thursday at Chestnut Hills Golf Club Golf in Fort Wayne and BSU athletic director Beth Goetz went 1-on-1 with WANE sports director Glenn Marini.

Among the topics were the impact NIL and the transfer portal have had on NCAA athletics, the recent hiring of new BSU men’s basketball coach Michael Lewis, the success of Mike Neu and the football program, as well as the overall direction of the athletic department during her four years in Muncie.