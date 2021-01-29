Planutis stars, but Mastodons topped by Oakland

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Bobby Planutis finished with a career-high 16 points but the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons fell to Oakland 81-66 in Horizon League play on Friday (Jan. 29) evening at the Gates Sports Center.

Planutis had four 3-pointers with six rebounds and three assists. He was one of four Mastodons in double-digits. Jarred Godfrey had 12 points and nine rebounds. Demetric Horton had 11 points and Deonte Billups recorded 10 points.

Dylan Carl recorded three blocks, for his 100th, 101st and 102nd blocks of his career.

The ‘Dons fell behind by as many as 13 points in the first half but finished the half on a 10-2 run to make it a 31-27 deficit at the break. It was a three-point game four minutes in to the second half when the Golden Grizzlies went on a 14-5 run to go up by double-digits. Oakland was 5-of-6 from the floor with no turnovers in the stretch.

Oakland finished the game shooting 43.9 percent (29-of-66). The Mastodons shot 42.9 percent (24-of-56). The ‘Dons made 10 3-pointers while Oakland made 11.

Jalen Moore had a game-high 18 points for Oakland.

The Mastodons fall to 6-8 (5-8 Horizon League). Oakland improves to 7-13 (7-6 Horizon League). The ‘Dons and Golden Grizzlies will play again on Saturday (Jan. 30).