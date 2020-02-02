Vassell’s 3-pointers send Florida State over Virginia Tech 74-63

Florida Sate defender Trent Forrest,right, and Virginia Tech guard P.J.Horne (14) go for the during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Luther Jr.)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) – Devin Vassell tied an ACC record by going 7 of 7 from 3-point range and helping fifth-ranked Florida State beat Virginia Tech 74-63.

The Seminoles rebounded from a loss at Virginia this week that snapped a 10-game winning streak.

Tyrece Radford scored 18 for Virginia Tech, which lost its third straight game Saturday.

