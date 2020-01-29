Vasilijevic scores 18, Miami hangs on against Virginia Tech

by: Associated Press

Miami guard Dejan Vasiljevic (1) in actions during the first half of an exhibition NCAA college basketball game against Flagler, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) – Dejan Vasiljevic scored 18 points to lead Miami to a 71-61 victory over Virginia Tech.

The Hurricanes built a 22-point first-half lead and withstood a Hokies rally that got them within 63-59 on Landers Nolley’s layup with 1:01 remaining. Rodney Miller finished with 11 points, including seven in a 24-2 run over a 7:30 stretch that helped Miami build a 41-19 lead in the first half.

Miller’s layup with 4:04 remaining capped the surge. Isaiah Wong added 10 points for the Hurricanes. Tyrece Radford scored a career-high 22 points for the Hokies.

