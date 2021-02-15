Surging Notre Dame takes down feisty but depleted Miami 71-61

Notre Dame’s Dane Goodwin (23) gets pressure from Miami’s Isaiah Wong (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – Nikola Djogo scored 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting and Nate Laszewski scored 14 and Notre Dame beat Miami 71-61.

Laszewski finished shooting 6 for 8, Juwan Durham scored 12 and Dane Goodwin scored 11 with 11 rebounds for the Irish.

Notre Dame now has won back-to-back games for the third time this season, and six of its last eight as it tries to make a push coming down the season’s home stretch.

Isaiah Wong scored 17 points for the Hurricanes.

The injury-ravaged Hurricanes again played with just seven scholarship athletes.