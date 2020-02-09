With last-second shot, Duke rallies to beat UNC 98-96 in OT

North Carolina guard Christian Keeling looks to pass while forward Armando Bacot, right, defends against Duke forward Javin DeLaurier (12) and forward Wendell Moore Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Freshman Wendell Moore scored on a putback as time expired to help No. 7 Duke rally past North Carolina 98-96 in overtime in a wild renewal of the rivalry Saturday night.

Moore’s follow of Tre Jones’ missed off-balance jumper finally ended this one, a game that saw Duke rally from 13 down in the final 4½ minutes of regulation. Jones forced overtime, hitting a contested jumper at the regulation horn after corralling his own intentionally missed free throw.

Jones finished with 28 points to lead the Blue Devils (20-3, 10-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who trailed most of the night and led for only 1:47 of game action.

Cole Anthony scored 24 points to lead the Tar Heels (10-13, 3-9), who appeared unexpectedly in control of this one much of the way – only to be undone by missed free throws and an inability to come up with one or two more clutch plays to close this one out.

A disputed no-call in the final seconds of overtime gave Duke the ball and its chance to win it.