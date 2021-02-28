Jones scores 25, Louisville stops Duke streak with 80-73 win in OT

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, center, huddles with his team, including, from left to right, Wendell Moore Jr. (0), Jordan Goldwire (14), Jalen Johnson (1) and Mark Williams (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina State in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Carlik Jones scored seven of his 25 points in overtime, sophomore Quinn Slazinski opened the scoring in OT with a 3-pointer and Louisville fended off Duke 80-73, halting the Blue Devils’ late-season win streak at four games.

Jones, a graduate transfer from Radford, scored 24 points when Louisville defeated Duke 70-65 on Jan. 23 – marking this the first regular-season sweep for the Cardinals against the Blue Devils.

Matthew Hurt led the Blue Devils with a career-high 37 points – tying the most points by a Duke player in the last 15 seasons (Grayson Allen 2017).