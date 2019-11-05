Duke men’s basketball kicks off campaign against Kansas, has early-season trip to Virginia Tech

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 16: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils reacts after a play against the Florida State Seminoles during the championship game of the 2019 Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke — like its Triangle counterparts opening the season with Atlantic Coast Conference opponents — jumps headfirst into its basketball season. The Blue Devils open the year Nov. 5 in New York against Kansas.

Almost a month later on Dec. 3, Duke travels to Michigan State for its outing in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. It turns right around and visits Virginia Tech on Dec. 6 for its ACC opener.

The Blue Devils visit rival North Carolina on Feb. 8. and will host the Tar Heels at the end of the regular season on March 7. Both games are on a Saturday.

Duke will face North Carolina State Feb. 19 in Raleigh and at home on March 2. Its regular season ends with a trip to Virginia before hosting the Wolfpack and Tar Heels.

The ACC Tournament is set to begin March 10 in Greensboro.