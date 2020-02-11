Duke holds off Florida State, 70-65, in top-10 clash

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 10: Vernon Carey Jr. #1 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts after a play against the Florida State Seminoles during their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 10, 2020 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – No. 7 Duke was sharp from 3-point range and effective inside in a 70-65 win Florida State Monday at home. Defensively, the Blue Devils were also able to chase the eighth-ranked Seminoles off the arc.

The Blue Devils finished 7-of-17 from behind the arc and shot 45 percent from the floor. On the other end, they were able to hold a Florida State team shooting hot going into Monday to just 3-of-18 from 3-point range.

The loss is Florida State’s first since a Jan. 28 trip to Virginia. Duke, coming off a win at North Carolina over the weekend, has won its last six.

Scoring runs were few and far between in the second half. The two traded makes early on before a pair of Jordan Goldwire 3-pointers with a Florida State bucket sandwiched between them gave Duke a 42-38 lead with 15:15 to go.

It was short-lived, though. Trent Forrest’s dunk knotted the game at 44 apiece with 13:27 left in the second half. The Seminoles were able to take the lead, but never by more than two points.

Duke, after leading by as many as 10 in the first half, took a 33-32 lead into the intermission.

Vernon Carey Jr. had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Tre Jones and Goldwire tied for the team high with 13 points each. Goldwire was perfect on his three long-range attempts. Matthew Hurt had 10 points, too.

Forrest led all players with 18 points to go with nine rebounds and eight steals. Malik Osborne and Devin Vassell also scored in double figures for the Seminoles.

Duke hosts Notre Dame on Saturday. Florida State looks to bounce back Saturday at home against Syracuse.