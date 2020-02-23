BOSTON (AP) – Al-Amir Dawes scored a career-high 22 points and hot-shooting Clemson coasted to an 82-64 victory over Boston College Saturday for its ninth consecutive win over the Eagles.
The Tigers haven’t lost to BC since March 5, 2013. BC was led by Jay Heath’s 16 points.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
- Dawes’ career-best 22 leads Clemson past Boston College 82-64
- IHSAA Boys Swimming and Diving Sectionals
- Sanders Records Double-Double in Loss to Omaha
- Michigan extends winning streak with rare victory at Purdue
- No. 8 Florida State slips past Wolfpack 67-61