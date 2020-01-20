Childress, Wake Forest beat Boston College 80-62

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest beat Boston College 80-62 to snap a three-game ACC losing streak. Brandon Childress scored 20 points including 5-for-7 shooting from 3-point range, for the host Deacons.
Derryck Thornton scored 15 to lead the Eagles. Wake Forest 7-footer Olivier Sarr, who finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds, became the first Deacon to record a double-double in the first half since 2013.
BC, which never led, made only 6 of 29 (20.7%) of its 3-point shots.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)