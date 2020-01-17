Chase for the Championship | Jan. 16

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Clemson kicked off ACC play by dropping their first three games. But in the last week, the Tigers defeated No. 3 Duke and N.C. State at home.

What could match a win against the Blue Devils? Breaking a 60-year-old losing streak.

The Tigers won for the first time ever against North Carolina in Chapel Hill over the weekend. A loss that left Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams saying it was the lowest point in his coaching career.

Duke’s chance to rebound from their loss at Clemson is a matchup with No. 11 Louisville in Durham.

North Carolina’s Brandon Robinson (4) coves his face after missing a final three-point attempt in overtime in an NCAA college basketball game against Clemson on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)

