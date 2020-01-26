Boeheim scores 21 as Syracuse beats Pittsburgh 69-61

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) – Buddy Boeheim scored 21 points, Marek Dolezaj added 17, and Syracuse held off Pittsburgh 69-61.
Syracuse has won five straight as it tries to rebound from a lackluster start to the season and build a resume for postseason consideration.
Pittsburgh was coming off home wins over North Carolina and Boston College. Elijah Hughes, the ACC’s leading scorer, had just 10 points to match his season low, all coming in the second half.
Quincy Guerrier had 10 points and eight rebounds and Dolezaj had seven boards. Justin Champagnie led Pitt with 14 points and Terrell Brown had 11.
Leading scorer Trey McGowens had seven points.
