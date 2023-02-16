EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy led a congressional delegation to the Arizona border on Thursday.

Republican U.S. Reps. Juan Ciscomani, R-Arizona; Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Oregon; Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia; Derrick Van Orden, R-Wisconsin, accompanied McCarthy.

Ciscomani, who hosted the delegation, tweeted several photos of the lawmakers meeting with members of U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the National Air Security Operations Center at Fort Huachuca.

Gaps in the wall. Abandoned tech. The Biden Administration stopped our border security progress in its tracks.



Why is the President Biden denying law enforcement and property owners the use of every possible tool at their disposal to secure the border and end the crisis? pic.twitter.com/MyKwM3LzYz — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) February 16, 2023

The lawmakers also took a helicopter tour of the border, which allowed them to see gaps in the border wall.

McCarthy tweeted a video from inside the chopper.

