State to use most of funds for opioid abatement programs in 50 communities affected by crisis

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – New Mexico is getting $195.5 million from four pharmaceutical companies as part of a settlement related to the nation’s opioid crisis.

Johnson & Johnson, which manufactured generic opioid medications, and drug wholesale distributors Amerisource Bergen, Cardinal Health and McKeeson, have agreed to settle the lawsuit brought by 23 states reeling from rising opioid abuse rates and drug overdoses. More than 100,000 Americans died last year from drug overdoses, most involving synthetic opioids.

New Mexico will route $107 million over the next 18 years to local governments and keep $88 million for itself, with most of the funds specifically earmarked for opioid abatement programs. A “significant” payment is coming in 2025, the state Attorney General’s Office said.

“Abatement activities include anything from medication assistance to treatment support for (those) who might have a chemical dependency to expanding treatment to those inside and outside the criminal justice system to training for law enforcement,” said Brian McMath, director of the Consumer and Environmental Protection Division of the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office.

Other funding will go to public education on prescription drug abuse and the purchase of opioid reversal medication. “These funds are not just for whatever […] these funds go to address the crisis,” McMath said.

The states’ federal lawsuit against the four companies was filed in Ohio, but New Mexico is pursuing compensation from more than two dozen other companies. That litigation is set to go to trial in the state capital of Santa Fe in September.

The lawsuits center around not enough warning given to patients about how addictive and dangerous prescribed opioids can be. State officials say patients – and parents – also need to be careful with their prescription meds to prevent other people in the household from consuming opioids.

“If you have these drugs in a medicine cabinet somewhere, get rid of them if you’re not taking them and the prescription expired. One of the primary ways folks get their hands on these is finding them on a medicine cabinet,” McMath said. “We would ask that folks educate themselves on the risks and benefits of these substances and maintain communication with their doctors.”

He said the Attorney General’s Office will continue to work with partners to alleviate the crisis and “start to heal these wounds.”