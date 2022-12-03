(Border Report) — Human rights advocates from across the country are highlighting what they call injustices along the Southwest border and will caravan along its entire 2,000-mile length beginning this week in the South Texas border city of Brownsville.

The “Journey for Justice” border tour starts on the evening of Friday, Dec. 2, with a light show at Xeriscape Park, in Brownsville, Texas. The caravan is scheduled to depart from Boca Chica Beach at sunrise Saturday, and make stops in several border towns during the 16-day journey:

Laredo, Texas – Dec. 3

Uvalde, Texas – Dec. 4

Eagle Pass, Texas – Dec. 5

Marathon, Texas – Dec. 6

Big Bend National Park, Texas – Dec. 7

Tornillo, Texas – Dec. 8

El Paso, Texas – Dec. 9-10

Columbus, N.M. – Dec. 11

Douglas, Arizona – Dec. 12

Nogales, Arizona – Dec. 13

Sasabe, Arizona – Dec. 14

Yuma, Arizona – Dec. 15

Calexico, Calif. – Dec. 16

San Ysidro, Calif. – Dec. 16-17

San Diego – Dec. 18

The driving caravan is scheduled to end in San Diego on Dec. 18, which is International Migrants Day.

Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

7 p.m. CDT:

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The “Journey for Justice” border tour began Friday evening with a light show at Xeriscape Park, across from the Gateway International Bridge, which connects Brownsville to Matamoros, Mexico.

Members of the grassroots group Witness at the Border are projecting pro-immigrant messages onto the roof of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s secondary inspection facility at the bridge, as well as the wall of the CBP facility where pedestrians come through as they walk over from Mexico.

(Sandra Sanchez/Border Report Photos)

“We’re powerless except for one thing. One thing: and that is to raise our voices and that’s what we’re doing down here. We’re going to see what’s going on out there and we’re going to tell people what’s going on out there so they know what that policy is doing to them. And they also will learn what their policy is doing to us,” caravan organizer Joshua Rubin, founder of Witness at the Border, told Border Report.

“This is exciting,” said onlooker Brenda Garza, a volunteer with the nonprofit organization Team Brownsville, which helps migrants. “I wish I was going all the way to California.”

Garza has a trip to Mexico and can’t make the entire journey.

Rubin says dozens of people — between 30 and 40 — are expected to join at various legs of the journey. Participants don’t have to make the entire 16-day trip.

Border Report is following the caravan and will update this blog in the upcoming days.