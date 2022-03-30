EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A man wanted for murder in Kansas attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico by driving his pickup over the mostly-dry Rio Grande before becoming stuck.

U.S. Border Patrol agents encountered him walking along the south side of the border barrier in South-Central El Paso, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

The man declared that he was a U.S. citizen before stating that he had attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico by driving his truck across the Rio Grande. A photo provided by CBP shows that the water in the Rio Grande covered half of the truck’s tires where it became stuck.

Agents took the man into custody on suspicion of entering the country illegally. After checking his records, border agents determined that he had an extensive criminal past and had an active warrant for murder out of Wichita, Kansas.

The man was remanded to the custody of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and is now awaiting extradition to Wichita.

CBP said in its news release that since the start of October, El Paso Sector agents have encountered more than 395 individuals with criminal records and gang affiliations entering the U.S. illegally between international ports of entry.

“El Paso Sector Border Patrol Agents are always vigilant, detecting illegal border crossings whether on foot or by vehicle,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “An arrest such as this illustrates the vital role Border Patrol Agents play in the proper detection and identification of persons illegally entering between the ports of entry.”

This is not the first time El Paso border agents have encountered someone wanted for murder in Wichita. According to numerous news reports, then-29-year-old Rogelio Reyes surrendered to border authorities in 2017 in El Paso. KSN reported in 2017 that Reyes was wanted in the shooting death of Avelino Galvez.