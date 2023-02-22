EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A Honduran man who fell from the border wall last month died about a week later in El Paso, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday.

The man fell shortly before 11 p.m. on Jan. 15, about 4 miles east of the Bridge of the Americas Port of Entry.

Border Patrol agents said they responded to a sensor activation, and when they arrived, they spotted the man in the American Canal, which is fenced off and runs along the border wall.

As more agents arrived on the levy road between the wall and the canal, agents said the man returned across the canal and started climbing the wall in an attempt to head back into Mexico.

Agents said they ordered him to get down but did not pursue him. They said he reached the top of the 30-foot wall and began climbing down before he fell on the south side of the wall, which is still on U.S. soil.

Medics rushed the man to University Medical Center, where he received blood pressure support and was placed on a ventilator for life support.

The man, only described as a citizen of Honduras, died at approximately 5:25 p.m. on Jan. 21, CBP said.

CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility is reviewing the incident.