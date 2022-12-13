Vehicles make their way to the Paso Del Norte bridge on Juarez Avenue on March 20, 2020 in Downtown Juarez.

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – City officials are warning residents and border industry to expect delays, as the federal government plans to redeploy customs officers to migrant processing duties in the next few days.

This likely will slow down cargo inspections at the international bridges between El Paso and Juarez and affect travel times for motorists and pedestrians who commute between the two cities, city officials said.

The pending move by U.S. Customs and Border Protection will coincide with the reopening of at least one U.S. port of entry to asylum-seekers – who for the past few years have been turned away due to the Title 42 public health policy.

“We have been told that, as early as today, they’re going to start processing at the border. They will be processing right at the bridges. So, with that they are going to relocate all available (customs) officers over to the Paso del Norte bridge so they can start doing processing right there,” El Paso Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino told reporters on a Zoom call Tuesday. “What that’s going to do is pull the resources they currently have at other bridges to do cargo checks, pull them away from there. So, we will see a delay, a possible delay in cargo that is going through.”

D’Agostino said eligible migrants would start being released at the port of entry once their processing is done.

As of now, migrants approaching U.S. ports of entry were being turned away by CBP officers in the middle of the international bridge. The migrants then walked over to the Rio Grande, crossed illegally into the U.S. side and then made their case to waiting Border Patrol agents.

Several hundred migrants could be seen on Tuesday waiting to board buses on the U.S. side of the Rio Grande to the CBP processing station.

The last time the U.S. allowed migrants to apply for asylum at the Paso del Norte Port of Entry, Mexican officials had to scramble to control the crowds that gathered on their side of the border. The Chihuahua Population Council took over the process after widespread reports of migrants waiting overnight in the open, people cutting in line and shady characters selling “numbers” to those coming to line up.

Border Report contacted Mexican officials on Tuesday about the pending move by CBP, but they said they were unaware of the plan.

“From a humanitarian point of view, it sounds like a good idea,” said Santiago Gonzalez Reyes, director of Juarez’s Human Rights Office, which has been assisting migrants at the Kiki Romero gym.