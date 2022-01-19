El Paso getting $7.8 million for wastewater projects

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be funding two stormwater projects in El Paso with money from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, said on Wednesday.

The funding includes $4.05 million for the design and construction of the Northgate Diversion Channel and $3.8 million for the Clardy Fox Pump Station. The Corps is partnering with El Paso Water on both projects.

“Last year, our region saw record amounts of rainfall which led to devastating stormwater damage. Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Army Corps of Engineers can continue its successful collaboration with El Paso Water to use $7.8 million to repair and improve our stormwater infrastructure, mitigate future rainfall events, and strengthen our community’s resilience to climate change,” Escobar said.

Across the country, the Corps will spend $14 billion in 500 water and environmental projects, she said.