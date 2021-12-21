Crowded migrant shelters in Tijuana seek donations

TIJUANA (Border Report) — The city of Tijuana has about 15 shelters primarily housing migrants and asylum-seekers, but only one receives government funding.

All the others are on their own, dependent on contributions and donations from the public.

“It is crucial that we all engage in this effort to help people in need,” said Carlos González Gutiérrez, Mexico’s Consul General in San Diego.

Carlos González Gutiérrez is Mexico’s Consul General in San Diego. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

González Gutiérrez is spearheading an effort to deliver money and in-hand contributions to shelters south of the border as they struggle to house, feed and protect migrants who are pouring into Tijuana on a daily basis.

“We encourage everybody to help because if not now, then when, if not us, then who?” he said.

Shelters in Tijuana are in critical need of non-perishable food items, clothing, hygiene products and toys for the holiday season.

González Gutiérrez hopes people north of the border, especially in San Diego, jump in to help the shelters.

“They have benefited for many years, the generosity of San Diegans, and we hope now that we are seeing an increase in numbers in terms of people seeking asylum. We trust, hope, San Diegans are going to keep being generous as they have been so far,” he said.

Those who want to help are encouraged to log onto consulmexsd.org and follow the instructions on the landing page.