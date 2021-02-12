PFW Chief Diversity Officer discusses plans to celebrate Black History Month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne’s new Chief Diversity Officer MarTeze Hammonds has been quite busy in his first few months on campus. Throughout the month of February, Purdue Fort Wayne has invited students and faculty to discuss the Black American experience for Black History Month.

Hammonds described the university’s programming as an opportunity to let students and faculty learn, grow and act together to ensure people of color feel included on campus.

“We want to make sure our Black faculty, staff and students and folks who desire to come work here understand that they are welcome, [give them] that sense of belonging and they are included in the fiber of what we do here at PFW,” Hammonds said.

Some of the programs offered this month include discussions from documentaries and what students of color may experience at a predominately white institute like PFW.

Hammonds believes students and faculty have had a heightened awareness of what February means to Americans, given what has happened across the country over the last 12 months.

“Black history is not just Black history, it’s American history,” Hammonds said.

Along with celebrating Black History Month, Hammonds looks forward to celebrating all heritage months with the PFW family in the months to come.