FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - It's touted as one of the hottest radio stations in Fort Wayne, but HOT 107.9 wasn't always HOT 107.9. The numbers used to be synonymous with Fort Wayne's first urban contemporary radio station. It had the same call letters but instead of being HOT, it was FOXY.

"Oh yeah, FOXY 107.9, Summit City Soul!," reflected long time radio personality B.J. Steele. He was part of the FOXY magic. "It was fun. When he gave the job of programming director to me he said it's yours now don't screw it up. I said okay," laughed Steele. "He let us know it's Louie's way or no way. People figured it out pretty soon. But he was fair."