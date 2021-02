FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A Fort Wayne photographer who documented the George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protests during the summer of 2020 in Fort Wayne is getting local and national recognition. DJ E-Clyps is presenting his Voices exhibit at the Artlink Contemporary Gallery in downtown Fort Wayne. DJ's images have been featured in Time Magazine, Billboard and New York Magazine. He has also been named one of the “Voices of BLM” by Adobe Lightroom for his documentation of the Black Lives Matter protests.

DJ has a book of his photography also titled Voices available through Barnes & Noble. The photographer spoke with WANE 15's Terra Brantley before his exhibit opened on Thursday, February 18.