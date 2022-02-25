FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This Black History Month, a Fort Wayne woman is using her voice to inspire the young girls and boys she interacts with week in and week out. Diane Rogers calls herself “a vessel.”

“Vessel means that as the energy of abundance and prosperity comes into me, I unselfishly disperse it everywhere,” she said.

Rogers is well known in the Fort Wayne community. She was a Fort Wayne police officer for 27 years and is currently the president of the Oxford Community Association through which she’s heavily involved in neighborhood and community events. She’s also the founder of Omotayo Rite of Passage where she teaches “the African folklores and creating stories from the Motherland and how you apply it in your everyday life as a rite of passage.” On top of that, she recently became a yoga instructor to help people focus on mind, body, and spirit.

Omotayo Rite of Passage

Rogers wants to be an example in her community as an activist and advocate, and says her work to inspire a new generation is endless. She says Black History Month is a time to remind the younger generation about the resilience of African Americans and how big a role they played in building this country.

“I think about, when I talk to children and people that listen, I said you know I find it kind of strange that so many things were invented by someone that looks like me, and the wealth is not dispersed properly. So I spend every day trying to help someone connect with their wealth, understanding their worth and helping them turn on that energy of ‘why are you here?’ And that has been a great journey,” said Rogers.

Rogers built her home in southeast Fort Wayne. It “runs through her veins.” She says she has an appreciation for being different and being among others who are different.

“Really want to keep reminding the generation behind that there is history they embrace and not to throw away the most valuable treasures, history, your elders, and the stories that empower you to understand who you are and why you should not miss your assignment.”

This Black History Month she’s on her own assignment of passing down important lessons to help the younger generation lead, inspire, grow, and flourish. It starts, she says, with understanding their worth and taking pride in who they are and where they come from.

“Black History isn’t just Harriet Tubman and Martin Luther King, Jr. It’s history where people who look like me were the infrastructure of building all over the world. And if you never get to travel you never get a chance to really see the dynamics of that,” she said. “Just want to remind them that every time you open the refrigerator to get something out of it, it was made by someone like you. Every time you cook on the stove, and you push a lawnmower, even the motor in the car, the bicycle, even the hair comb, all the things that were created – even in the medical field, a heart transplant – the list can go on and on and on.”

Omotayo Rite of Passage

Rogers wants the kids to know that they can continue to create and invent for the future to come so long as they open their minds to it.

“I know for a fact that our young people are creating things all the time. And sometimes with not being in the proper structure or facility it may go unnoticed. And so I’m just here to say that somebody is watching you and and I see it in you.”

Rogers says the young black boys and girls must stay resilient in the face of life’s obstacles. She wasn’t thrilled with the hoops she had to jump through, but believes she’s a better person for it and can now be a strong example in her community.

“We have been very resilient in the history of this country and all over the world. As the indigenous people that look like myself and others, that resilience is what helps – that’s the glue – that’s what my grandmother says is “a dose of good medicine” is when we stick together.”

Most importantly, Rogers encourages kid to never throw away or diminish the impact family and elders have in their worlds.

“Even though people say ‘well old people have a place over here and we don’t have room for them,’ but I can tell you they have some good things for you if you just take the time to rub a little bit on them I bet you find a little golden nugget in there. You might hear it, you might taste, or you might receive one,” she said. It is so important for us to embrace our heritage and our history. Embrace all the things or the possibilities that exist to make room for a new day and a better tomorrow.”

Rogers believes the children she teaches and guides take her lessons to heart and she gives them what they desire: structure and direction.

“Me and the children came up with a new acronym for Omotayo,” she said. “On My Own, Take Action, Your Opportunities. And so that’s what we are and that’s our assignment.”

Omotayo Rite of Passage

Her resounding message for the young generation, and especially the young black girls and boys, is to find their voices and use them for good. It’s their responsibility.