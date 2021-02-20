Fort Wayne entrepreneur juggles popular hobby shop and brewery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Juggling two Fort Wayne businesses is no easy feat, but Paris McFarthing is an entrepreneur whose been doing just that for a few years now.

McFarthing is what you call an eternal optimist. With him, everything just feels possible, ever since he was a little boy mowing lawns hoping to get that cool new toy at his local obsession: Phil’s Hobby Shop.

“That turned into them seeing me enough that they made a joke like, ‘hey, when you turn 16, you should get a job here,’ and I’m like, ‘Okay, I’ll do that.'”

After some years of dedicated work to the shop, he became owner in 2011.

“You quickly learn the importance of building skills,” he said. “Where you are today doesn’t have to be where you are tomorrow.”

His family always believed in building dreams, an idea that started taking greater shape when his dad died when Paris was 29 years old. His mother died two years later of cancer.

“It was just a shock,” he said. “it was just kind of a double whammy.”

It led to deep meditations.

“You reach those points where you feel like what am I doing? How am I contributing? What is my purpose?” McFarthing explained.

His next chapter of dreaming, Hop River Brewing Company, would follow. He opened it with Ben Jackson in 2018 and it became one of the coolest, most popular breweries in Fort Wayne. The move officially made McFarthing an owner of two small businesses.

“I enjoy what I do,” he said. “I enjoy really investing in people, investing with staff, being a support to them. It’s humbling to know that I can live my life this way and work for myself, but then to also have people that believe in me enough to do it with me.”

And two people who love building with McFarthing are his young daughters, ages six and two, who make his eternal optimism shine all the brighter. He hopes they’re taking notes.

“For my daughters to see that and understand that they can do it too,” he said. “Not so much just that you can do this and make a bunch of money but know that there is value in all phases of this and know the strength that they have within and can use that to create something more, provide for others, for your community, for your family and kind of the blessing that that is and the enjoyment that comes from that.”

McFarthing wants to continue expanding his business footprint on Fort Wayne, but is keeping his plans on the low for the time being.