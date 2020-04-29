Will the Indy 500 really run in August? ‘That’s the goal,’ Indiana governor says

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said the Indianapolis 500 “very well could” run in August, with a few hundred thousand fans in attendance, even while admitting there will be new coronavirus cases “month after month after month after month after month.”

Holcomb addressed the topic during his daily coronavirus response briefing on Wednesday.

A month ago, the event regularly billed as the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” was rescheduled from its normal Memorial Day weekend to Sunday, Aug. 23 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As cases continue to rise, though, it’s unclear if any sporting event will be held by then, with or without fans.

The governor, though, seemed optimistic about the chances.

“If we continue on the path that we’re on, that race could continue,” Holcomb said. “The days that we want to go back to, that’s why we’re making all these investments, that’s why we’re asking people to sacrifice so much on the outset.”

Holcomb is expected to gradually begin opening the state’s economy on Friday.

Indiana has recorded more than 17,000 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, with 964 deaths.