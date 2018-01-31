Skip to content
WANE
Fort Wayne
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
15 Finds Out
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Positively Fort Wayne
Gas Gauge
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
Buttigieg returns to South Bend after man killed by police
Top Stories
‘Mom of an Addict’ support group ready for first meeting
Man found stabbed in neighborhood badly hurt
Trump, Biden are bound for Iowa in potential 2020 preview
Missing man found walking on Tillman; Silver Alert canceled
Weather
WANE 15 Doppler Fury Forecast
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Text Alerts
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Medical Minute
At the Library
Cancer Care
First Birthdays
Report It
More
Contests
Lottery
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Text Alerts
Email Newsletters
About Us
Contact Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Staff Bios
Search
Search
Search
Big Game
Fans make predictions for Super Bowl LII
Fan are flooding into town for the big game
What’s so special about a Super Bowl game ball?
Super Bowl fans are showing their team spirit all over
It’s Disney World… for football fans
More Big Game Headlines
What does it take to host a Super Bowl?
Justin Timberlake will be part of the Super Sunday spectacle
The Bold North Zip Line is the place to be ahead of Super Bowl 52
“Bold North” has become the mantra for Super Bowl week
Eagles go “Lucha Libre” to support international football
Super security in place for the Super Bowl
Al Michaels set to call his 10th career Super Bowl
Super Bowl fans take the Polar Plunge
Vikings fans are choosing sides for the big game
Go big or go home: The best TV deals before the Big Game
Don't Miss
Gas prices drop for 6th straight week
25 Years Ago: O.J. Simpson Bronco chase
Meghan and Harry release Father’s Day photo of baby Archie
Identical twins with identical GPAs are co-valedictorians
Purdue to celebrate 50th anniversary of Armstrong’s moonwalk
Go inside Nevada’s largest pot growing facility
Police: Woman was drunk, but no DUI for toy truck joy ride