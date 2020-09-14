Be Loyal, Buy Local.

This is a philosophy very close to us at Fire Dawgs Junk Removal. Our team makes every effort to donate and give back to our community, and integrity and service are in everything we do. Fire Dawgs is a Certified Veteran Owned Small Business; we are a Firefighter Founded Business; we are local to Fort Wayne and not a Franchise; and, we are Family Owned by Bennett and Miranda Grove. Our Fort Wayne Junk Removal team is proudly led by two local Fire Dawgs, Curtis Macy and Rob Merz.

WHAT IS A FIRE DAWG?

A Fire Dawg is a military firefighter. It is a term awarded to military firefighters and graduates from the Department of Defense Fire Academy. In the military, the firefighter motto is: Desire to Serve, Ability to Perform, Courage to Act. Bennett J. Grove II is our Owner and was a military firefighter in the Air Force for 6 years, both on active duty in the Air Force and in the Air National Guard.

Our Fort Wayne Fire Dawgs, Curtis and Rob, are firefighters at Grissom Fire Department. We proudly use the Fire Dawgs’ name as a symbol that our company has been built on the character, integrity and professionalism that comes with fire department roots.

ABOUT OUR FORT WAYNE JUNK REMOVAL SERVICES

With a foundation built on firefighting roots, we have been able to create a company culture and team full of Tough Dawgs that Get It Done! We are committed to providing a professional service with screened, uniformed removers and having a customer service team available to serve our clients. The guiding principle for all Fire Dawgs is to “Treat Every Customer the Way You Would Want Your Family to be Treated!”

Fire Dawgs can take care of any junk hauling, small demolition, or labor only moving needs you may have. Some of our most popular Fort Wayne Junk Hauling, Demolition, and Labor Only Moving Services are:

Call our team at 260-250-3294 or Contact Us online for any type of residential or commercial junk hauling, clean out, or small demolition needs you may have! Estimates are always free.

We are fully insured, background checked, and ready to serve you! Furthermore, we recycle and donate unwanted items to local charities here in Fort Wayne to keep as much as we can out of the landfill. If we are able to donate items on your behalf, we will send you a tax-deductible receipt. This is just one of the benefits of our professional Fort Wayne Junk Removal Service!

