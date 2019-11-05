Be Loyal Buy Local – Yager Furniture

So if you’ve been doing business since 1910, you must be doing something right and that’s the case with Yager Furniture in Berne. In fact it’s the oldest family owned furniture store in the area.

When you visit Yager Furniture, you’ll find the finest brands in furniture and accessories. In the Yager showrooms, you will find quality materials, fine craftsmanship, and distinctive designs. The experienced and helpful staff can help tailor your selections to meet your unique needs while still expressing your individual tastes. Yager Furniture brings you luxury, quality, and enduring value.

Check out the Yager website at http://www.yagerfurniture.com or give them a call at 260-589-3101. Yager Furniture is conveniently located at 117 West Main Street just east of U.S. 27 in downtown Berne.